Jennie Leaves Stage During BLACKPINK Concert Due To Illness

BLACKPINK member Jennie left the stage during a concert in Australia on Sunday night and never returned.

The K-pop group was five songs into the show at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne when the 27-year-old suddenly walked off the stage.

Later, Rosé told fans: “It seems that we will be proceeding with the rest of the show without Jennie. However, we will try our best to fill the stage up for you guys and give you the best night, so don’t worry about that. In the meantime, our hearts will be with Jennie, supporting her.”

In a statement, BLACKPINK’s management YG Entertainment said Jennie left the stage due to her “deteriorating condition.”

It said: “Jennie expressed her strong determination to carry on with the performance until the end. However, following medical advice on site, we immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest and stability.

“Jennie has conveyed her regrets for not being able to stay with the fans until the end, and assures that she will recover as soon as possible.”

BLACKPINK’s is next scheduled to perform June 16 and 17 in Sydney. Then, they have only six more show before the Born Pink World Tour ends.