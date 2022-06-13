Jennifer Hudson Achieves EGOT Status With Tony Win

Jennifer Hudson on Sunday achieved EGOT status by winning the Tony Award for Best Musical as one of the producers of A Strange Loop.

The 40-year-old singer is now one of only 17 people to have earned an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony in competitive categories. Hudson is the third youngest to join the EGOT club, behind singer John Legend and songwriter Robert Lopez.

EGOT winners include Whoopi Goldberg, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Audrey Hepburn and Mel Brooks.

Hudson, who finished in seventh place on the third season of American Idol, won Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars in 2006 for her work in Dreamgirls; a Grammy for Best R&B Album in 2009 (and Best Musical Theatre Album for The Color Purple in 2017); and a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program last year as an executive producer of Baby Yaga.

Four people have achieved EGOT with wins in non-competitive categories: Barbra Streisand, Liza Minnelli, James Earl Jones and Quincy Jones.