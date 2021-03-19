Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Kiss For Cameras

On a typical day, Jennifer Lopez smooching her fiancé Alex Rodriguez would not be newsworthy. But, in the wake of last week’s reports that J.Lo and A.Rod had split, the fact that they were spotted kissing is notable.

Paparazzi photos of the loved-up couple in Dominican Republic are making the rounds – and it’s a safe bet Lopez and Rodriguez wanted us to see them. The pair have been sharing PDAs outside the home Lopez has been staying in while shooting Shotgun Wedding.

Check out the pics here and here.

Rodriquez flew to the Dominican Republic on Sunday – two days after multiple outlets, citing unnamed sources, claimed that he and Lopez had called things off.

The couple responded with a joint statement: “All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things.”

Confronted by a paparazzo outside his Miami gym on Saturday, Rodriguez denied he was suddenly single. Once in Dominican Republic, he declared in an Instagram Story: “New week. New day. Onward. Upward.”

In the March issue of Allure, Lopez revealed that she and A.Rod had attended therapy during the pandemic. “It has been actually really good. We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy," she explained. "It was really helpful for us in our relationship."