Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Celebrate Marriage At Lavish Ceremony

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck held an extravagant wedding ceremony in front of family members and friends on Saturday at his Hampton Island Preserve, roughly 80 km from Savannah, Georgia.

It was a re-do of “I do” for the pair, who tied the knot in Las Vegas last month.

Lopez wore a white Ralph Lauren gown with massive train and Affleck wore a white shirt and tuxedo jacket with black trousers and bow tie. Guests, including Affleck’s friend Matt Damon, were dressed all in white.

The night was capped off with a fireworks display.

Lopez’s children (with ex-husband Marc Anthony) Max and Emme were on hand for the celebrations, as well as Affleck’s children (with ex-wife Jennifer Garner) Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

Affleck’s brother Casey did not attend but shared a message on Instagram. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he wrote. "Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love. Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding. Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!!”

When Lopez and Affleck made it official in July, she wrote on her fan site On The JLo: “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

It is her fourth marriage to Affleck’s second.

Lopez and Affleck, who called off their 2002 engagement the following year, rekindled their romance in early 2021 and went Instagram official last July.

In April, Lopez revealed that Affleck popped the question while she was in the tub. “Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true?,” she said on her fan site. “Saturday night while at my favourite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed.

“I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘is that a yes?’ I said YES of course that's a YES.”

Lopez said she was “smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could've ever imagined...just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other.

“Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.”