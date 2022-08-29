Jennifer Lopez Claims Wedding Video Was Stolen

Jennifer Lopez has claimed a video showing her serenading Ben Affleck at their Georgia wedding reception was stolen and sold to TMZ.

“This was taken without permission. Period,” the singer wrote in the comments of an Instagram post.

On Friday, TMZ posted a 10-second clip showing Lopez, backed by dancers, performing a song for Affleck as guests looked on.

Lopez said there non-disclosure agreements and guests were asked “to not share anything from our wedding.”

She said of the clip: “Whoever did it took advantage of our private moment … This was stolen without our consent and sold for money.”

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot at a Las Vegas wedding chapel last month but then staged a weekend-long celebration for family members and friends at his estate near Savannah.