Jennifer Lopez Commits To Ben Affleck With Tattoo

Jennifer Lopez is feeling confident about her marriage to Ben Affleck.

The pop superstar took to Instagram on Valentine’s Day to show off a new tattoo on her rib cage of an arrow piercing an infinity sign with “Jennifer” and “Ben.”

She captioned a set of photos “Commitment ♾️ Happy Valentine’s Day my love” and included the hashtags "#CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #ThisIsMeNow.”

One of the images shows Affleck’s tattoo of two arrows and the initials “J” and “B.”

Lopez and Affleck married last summer with ceremonies in Las Vegas and Savannah. It is her fourth marriage and his second.

In 2019, Lopez said her early marriages "don't really count." She explained: “It seems like in this life, like you’re always surrounded by people, you’re never lonely. But it’s very lonely. And so you always want somebody with you. Somebody. And so I felt like if I got married, I felt like I would always have somebody. But that’s not how life works. That’s not how it goes.

“It’s a bad reason to get married! Not the right one. The wrong one! The right one is when you find somebody who really makes you better.”