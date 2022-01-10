Jennifer Lopez Flick Halts Production Over COVID-19 Outbreak

Production of Jennifer Lopez’s streaming flick The Mother was shut down last week over concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Lopez, wearing a mask, was spotted leaving Spain on Saturday, only days after filming began on Gran Canaria.

According to La Provincia, the production has been postponed several weeks.

Lopez and co-star Joseph Fiennes were scheduled to shoot exterior scenes for the Netflix thriller, which was primarily shot in Vancouver late last year.

The pop superstar plays an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she gave up while on the run from dangerous criminals.