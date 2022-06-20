Jennifer Lopez Introduces Her Child Using 'They/Them' Pronouns

Jennifer Lopez surprised the audience at a special concert last week by referring to one of her children with the gender-neutral they/them pronouns.

The pop superstar paused her performance at the Blue Diamond Gala – which benefits the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation – to introduce Emme Muñiz, one of her 14-year-old twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“I ask them to sing with me all the time, but they won't. So this is a very special occasion,” Lopez said. “They’re very, very busy. And Booked. And pricey! It costs me when they come out.

“But they’re worth every single penny because they’re my favourite duet partner of all time. So if you would indulge me…”

Most fans interpreted Lopez’s use of “they/them” as her respecting Emme’s chosen pronouns, especially since Emme held a microphone bedazzled in rainbow colours (“It’s beautiful to see her supporting her child,” read one comment. Some, though, chalked it up to Lopez using “they/them” simply to keep her special guest a surprise until Emme came out on stage (“She’s just not trying let the audience know it’s her daughter”).

The pair sang Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years” and Emme added their voice to Lopez’s hit “Let’s Get Loud.”