Jennifer Lopez Is Engaged (Again) To Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez confirmed Friday she is engaged – again! – to Ben Affleck.

“I have a really exciting and special story to share,” the 52-year-old pop star said in a video she shared on social media, directing people to her fan site On The JLo.

The “major announcement” turned out to be a 13-second video in which an emotional Lopez admires a green stone on a silver ring on her hand. (JLo has previously said green is her "lucky" colour.) In a voiceover, she whispers “You’re perfect.”

Speculation that Lopez and Affleck are engaged ramped up this week with the publication of paparazzi pics showing a sparkler on her ring finger.

This is the second time the pair have got engaged.

In 2002, Affleck popped the question to Lopez with a 6.1-carat pink diamond worth $2.5 million U.S.

The couple called off their wedding in September 2003 with only days to go, blaming “the excessive media attention.” Four months later, Lopez confirmed the engagement was over.

The engagement comes exactly three years after baseball star Alex Rodriguez popped the question in Bahamas. They announced their split last April.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in early 2021 and went Instagram official last July.

Lopez ended her marriage to Ojani Noa in 1998 after 11 months and her nine-month marriage to dancer Cris Judd ended in 2002. She married singer Marc Anthony in June 2004 and the couple welcomed twins Max and Emme in 2008 but announced their split three years later.

“It seems like in this life, like you’re always surrounded by people, you’re never lonely. But it’s very lonely," Lopez said in 2019. "And so you always want somebody with you. Somebody. And so I felt like if I got married, I felt like I would always have somebody. But that’s not how life works. That’s not how it goes.

“It’s a bad reason to get married! Not the right one. The wrong one! The right one is when you find somebody who really makes you better.”

Affleck, 49, was married from 2005 to 2018 to actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children.

Earlier this year, Lopez told Rolling Stone: “How we live our lives—what to share, what not to share—is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and the wisdom that we gained over the years."