Jennifer Lopez Marries Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez got married Ben Affleck early Sunday at a Las Vegas wedding chapel.

“We did it,” Lopez, 52, shared on her fan site On The JLo. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

The pop superstar said the ceremony was “exactly what we wanted” and described how she and Affleck flew to Las Vegas and “stood in line for a license with four other couples” and made it to “the Little White Wedding chapel” by midnight.

“They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed),” Lopez said.

“We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives.”

Lopez shared pics in which she is wearing a white lace off-the-shoulder gown with long sleeves and Affleck donned a white tuxedo jacket with black pants and a black bowtie.

The bride, who signed her message “Jennifer Lynn Affleck,” wrote: “Stick around long enough and maybe you'll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you'll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for.”

OnTheJLo.com

Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018 and the couple has three children.

Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony (with whom she has twins Max and Emme). She got engaged to Ben Affleck in 2002 (they split in 2004) and she got engaged to Alex Rodriguez in 2019 (they split in 2021).

In 2019, Lopez said her early marriages "don't really count." She explained: “It seems like in this life, like you’re always surrounded by people, you’re never lonely. But it’s very lonely. And so you always want somebody with you. Somebody. And so I felt like if I got married, I felt like I would always have somebody. But that’s not how life works. That’s not how it goes.

“It’s a bad reason to get married! Not the right one. The wrong one! The right one is when you find somebody who really makes you better.”

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in early 2021 and went Instagram official last July.

In April, Lopez revealed that Affleck popped the question while she was in the tub. “Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true?,” she said on her fan site. “Saturday night while at my favourite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed.

“I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘is that a yes?’ I said YES of course that's a YES.”

Lopez said she was “smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could've ever imagined...just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other.

“Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.”