Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion Star In Coach Campaign

Jennifer Lopez and Megan Thee Stallion were unveiled Tuesday as the faces of Coach’s “That’s My Ride” Spring 2022 campaign.

“Riding into a new @Coach season in style (aka on wheels, in Horse and Carriage print),” reads the caption on Lopez’s Instagram post.

Lopez is seen on a BMX bike and Megan rides in the back of a Hummer convertible to an amusement park to enjoy the bumper cars.

“Joyful and optimistic, Spring 2022 celebrates our house codes through the point-of-view of a new generation,” explained Coach creative director Stuart Vevers, in a release. “It expresses what I’ve always loved about Coach, which is the way our heritage can be a platform for individual expression and bold ideas that shape the future.”

The campaign was shot by Tyler Mitchell and highlights the unisex collection, which includes hoodies, tote bags and fanny packs.