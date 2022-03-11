Jennifer Lopez Partners With Virgin Voyages

Jennifer Lopez has partnered with Virgin Voyages, the adults-only cruise line founded by Richard Branson.

The company announced this week that Lopez has become an investor and “Chief Entertainment and Lifestyle Officer.”

“My artistic and social mission is to empower, inspire and entertain,” Lopez said, in a release. “Any opportunity that I get to combine all these attributes into a partnership and collaboration is exciting for me.

“I am inspired by Virgin Voyages’ dedication to creating irresistible experiences and focus on well-being, which all fits perfectly with my own lifestyle and brand ethos.”

Branson added: “We knew immediately that we wanted Jennifer to be a partner and to help Virgin Voyages shape the future of travel on the high seas. She is one of the most talented and hardest working people out there. I admire has as an artist, as an entrepreneur and as a person.”

In a teaser video, Lopez and Branson have a FaceTime chat about potential titles for Lopez, including "Jenny from the dock" and "Mermaid in Manhattan."

Virgin Voyages currently sails the Scarlett Lady and Valiant Lady and will launch its third ship, Resilient Lady, later this year.