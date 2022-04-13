Jennifer Lopez Says Ben Affleck Proposed While She Was In Tub

Jennifer Lopez revealed Tuesday that Ben Affleck popped the question on April 2 while she was in the tub.

“Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true?,” she said on her fan site On The JLo. “Saturday night while at my favourite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed.

“I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘is that a yes?’ I said YES of course that's a YES.”

Lopez said she was “smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could've ever imagined...just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other.

“Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.”

Lopez confirmed last Friday she is engaged for the second time to Affleck after sparking rumours when she was photographed on April 4 with a ring on her finger.

The singer showed off the 8.5-carat natural green diamond flanked by smaller diamonds on the side.

In 2002, Affleck popped the question to Lopez with a 6.1-carat pink diamond worth $2.5 million U.S.

The couple called off their wedding in September 2003 with only days to go, blaming “the excessive media attention.” Four months later, Lopez confirmed the engagement was over.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in early 2021 and went Instagram official last July.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez + Ben Affleck: A Romantic Timeline

Baseball star Alex Rodriguez popped the question in 2019 but the pair announced their split last April.

Lopez ended her marriage to Ojani Noa in 1998 after 11 months and her nine-month marriage to dancer Cris Judd ended in 2002. She married singer Marc Anthony in June 2004 and the couple welcomed twins Max and Emme in 2008 but announced their split three years later.

“It seems like in this life, like you’re always surrounded by people, you’re never lonely. But it’s very lonely," Lopez said in 2019. "And so you always want somebody with you. Somebody. And so I felt like if I got married, I felt like I would always have somebody. But that’s not how life works. That’s not how it goes.

“It’s a bad reason to get married! Not the right one. The wrong one! The right one is when you find somebody who really makes you better.”

Affleck, 49, was married from 2005 to 2018 to actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children.

Earlier this year, Lopez told Rolling Stone: “How we live our lives—what to share, what not to share—is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and the wisdom that we gained over the years."