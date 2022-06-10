Jennifer Lopez: Sharing Super Bowl Spotlight Was 'Worst Idea'

Jennifer Lopez was initially not happy about having to share the spotlight with Shakira at the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show in 2020.

In the forthcoming streaming documentary Halftime, Lopez is seen telling her music director Kim Burse that having two headliners “is the worst idea in the world.”

Lopez was frustrated about splitting what was then going to be a 12-minute show. “We have six f**king minutes. We have 30 seconds of a song, and if we take a minute, that’s it, we’ve got five left,” she said. “But, there’s got to be certain songs that we sing, though. We have to have our singing moments. It’s not going to be a dance f**king revue. We have to sing our message.”

Lopez and Shakira ended up performing for a little over 14 minutes and brought out Bad Bunny, J. Balvin and Lopez’s daughter Emme Muñiz.

In the doc, Lopez’s longtime manager Benny Medina explained that Super Bowl headliners typically get to choose their guest artists. “It was an insult to say you needed two Latinas to do the job that one artist historically has done,” he said.

Lopez and Shakira were the first Latina artists to do the halftime show since Christina Aguilera and Gloria Estefan in 2000 and 1999 respectively.