Jennifer Lopez Sparks Engagement Rumours With Sparkling Diamond

Is Jennifer Lopez engaged to Ben Affleck... again?

Multiple media outlets on Thursday published pics of the pop superstar wearing what appears to be a diamond ring on that finger. The photos, from paparazzi agency Backgrid, were taken Monday while Lopez was out shopping with daughter Emme.

“Interestingly enough, J Lo seems to pick up on the fact there's a photog,” reads a post by TMZ, “because on her way out of the store, she appears to flip the ring, hiding the diamond side in her palm.”

In 2002, Affleck popped the question to Lopez with a 6.1-carat pink diamond worth $2.5 million U.S.

It would not be surprising if Lopez wants to keep an engagement to Affleck more private than the first one. In 2003, the couple called off their wedding with only days to go, blaming “the excessive media attention.” Four months later, Lopez confirmed the engagement was over.

If Lopez is, in fact, engaged (there’s been no comment from her reps), it comes exactly three years after baseball star Alex Rodriguez popped the question in Bahamas. They announced their split last April.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in early 2021 and went Instagram official last July.

Lopez ended her marriage to Ojani Noa in 1998 after 11 months and her nine-month marriage to dancer Cris Judd ended in 2002. She married singer Marc Anthony in June 2004 and the couple welcomed twins Max and Emme in 2008 but announced their split three years later.

“It seems like in this life, like you’re always surrounded by people, you’re never lonely,” Lopez said in 2019. “But it’s very lonely. And so you always want somebody with you. Somebody. And so I felt like if I got married, I felt like I would always have somebody. But that’s not how life works. That’s not how it goes.

“It’s a bad reason to get married! Not the right one. The wrong one! The right one is when you find somebody who really makes you better.”