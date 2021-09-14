Jennifer Lopez To Shoot 'The Mother' In Vancouver

Jennifer Lopez is heading to Vancouver to work on the new Netflix movie The Mother.

The thriller, directed by Niki Caro (Mulan) is scheduled to shoot from the beginning of October until the end of January.

Lopez plays an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she gave up while on the run from dangerous criminals. She is also co-producer of the project.

Vancouver is familiar ground to the 52-year-old superstar. In early 2003, she and then-fiancé Ben Affleck went back and forth between Vancouver (where he was making Paycheck) and Winnipeg (where she was making Shall We Dance?).

In July 2003, Affleck went to Brandi’s Exotic Nightclub in Vancouver, sparking tabloid reports that he cheated on Lopez. Their September wedding was called off and the couple went on to split up.