'Jeopardy' Contestant Mistakes Nickelback For Arcade Fire

A Jeopardy contestant got her Canadian bands mixed up on an episode of the quiz show that aired this week.

The $1,000 clue in the “Billboard Top 200 Albums In 2021” category read: “The best of this Canadian band, “Volume 1” included “Rockstar,” “How You Remind Me” and 17 other songs.”

Kate Woomer-Deters buzzed in and offered: “Who is Arcade Fire?”

Contestant Amy Schneider, who correctly named the artists in the category’s four previous clues – including Canada’s Drake – was stumped, leaving contestant Harsh Daga to name Nickelback.

“Yes, Nickelback,” host Ken Jennings exclaimed. “Never the incorrect response!”