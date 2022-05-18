Jerry Lee Lewis Among Newest Members Of Country Music Hall Of Fame

Jerry Lee Lewis and Keith Whitley were revealed Tuesday as this year’s inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville.

Lewis, 86, was chosen as the “Veterans Era Artist” and Whitley, who died in 1989 at 34, is representing the “Modern Era.” In the “Non-Performer” category, music exec Joe Galante is being recognized.

“This year’s inductees are trailblazers who each paved their own unique path within Country Music,” said Sarah Trahern, CEO of the Country Music Association, in a release. “Jerry Lee, Keith and Joe each found their musical callings early in life and displayed a strong-minded and fierce passion for music-making.

“In very different ways, they all have left a lasting impact on the industry and generations of fans alike.”

Inductees are chosen by a vote among members of an anonymous panel of industry insiders. A ceremony will be held in October.