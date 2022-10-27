Jerry Lee Lewis Death Report Retracted

TMZ apologized Wednesday after reporting that rock icon Jerry Lee Lewis had died.

The celebrity website was updated to clarify that the 87-year-old musician “is not dead ... as we previously reported. We're told the rock 'n' roll legend is alive, living in Memphis.”

TMZ said it was told by “someone claiming to be Lewis’ rep” that he had died and it said it “regrets the error.”

Variety quoted Lewis’ rep as blasting TMZ for reporting “erroneously off of a bulls**t anonymous tip.”

Lewis was forced to skip his induction at the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony on Oct. 16 due to illness.

A message from Lewis was read at the event by Hank Williams Jr. “It is with heartfelt sadness and disappointment that I write to you today from my sick bed, rather than be able to share my thoughts in person,” he said.

On social media, a photo was shared showing Lewis looking frail in bed while receiving the honour from Kris Kristofferson.

Earlier this month, People accidentally posted an obituary for Canadian singer Joni Mitchell on its website. In a statement, the publication explained that it “inadvertently published a pre-written story earlier today incorrectly referencing the passing of Joni Mitchell. The post has been removed. We apologize for the error.”