Jess Moskaluke Focuses On Self-Care With Latest 'Jess Box'

Canadian country star Jess Moskaluke is pretty sure what her fans need right now.

“I know that it’s been a tough year, and I’m sure we all could use a little extra love and pampering,” the singer said, in a release.

Moskaluke has announced the Fall/Winter 2021 Handpicked By Jess Box will focus on self-care, with stuff from AG Sunless, Three Farmers, Wheat Queens, Lia Reese, Deep Roots Candles, Alia Wall Co., Bath Bomb Co., The 7 Virtues and others.

“I wanted to make sure that everything included helps you to feel confident, comfortable, and beautiful, both inside and out,” Moskaluke explained.

Packed with goodies valued at $360, the Jess Box sells for $175 beginning Nov. 19.

One lucky fan will receive the “Golden Ticket Box,” which includes addiitonal items as well as a one-of-a-kind handmade gift from Moskaluke.