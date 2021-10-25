Jesse McCartney Marries Katie Peterson

Jesse McCartney tied the knot Saturday with actress Katie Peterson after nearly a decade together.

According to People, the couple were married at the Santa Lucia Preserve in Carmel, California. Their dog Bailey served as flower girl.

McCartney and Peterson, both 34, were engaged in 2019.

Among the nearly 150 guests at the reception was country star Hunter Hayes. McCartney performed “Party for Two” from his latest album New Stage and the newlyweds' first dance was to Taylor Swift’s “Lover.”

Earlier this month, McCartney announced he was postponing his November-December tour until next spring due to COVID-19. “It’s clear that most places are still not safe for indoor events,” he told fans in an Instagram post.