Jessie J Introduces World To Baby Boy

Jessie J celebrated her baby boy’s first month by sharing his name and photo on Instagram.

The 35-year-old pop star, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, named her first son Sky Safir Cornish Colman.

“Mummy and Daddy love you more than anything in this world baby boy,” she captioned a video montage a day earlier, adding that she wanted her fans to “join me in sharing in my joy.”

The boy’s father is Jessie’s beau, basketball player Chanan Safir Colman. He also marked the one-month birthday in an Instagram post.

“Although my expectations were high you are everything and more. Since you were born, work, food and sleep seem completely irrelevant. When you look deep into my soul while taking the biggest s**t in my hands I smile, when you pee all over me while I change you I laugh, when you frantically kiss/suck on the side of my face, shoulder or neck looking for your mothers breast my heart smiles, and when you fall asleep on me with your arms wrapped around me I feel complete.”

The new dad added: “Your greatness has absolutely NO limitations, and until the end off my days I’ll always protect you, teach you right from wrong, guide you when needed/asked, help you with your home work and find you some one that can teach you how to spell, support you in ups, downs and all of the in between and of course love you unconditionally.”

Jessie shared her pregnancy news in January, a little more than a year after she shared her heartbreak over suffering a miscarriage.