Jessie J Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage

Singer Jessie J shared the heartbreaking news Wednesday that she suffered a miscarriage.

“I decided to have a baby on my own,” the 33-year-old wrote in an Instagram post. “Because it’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short. To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again.”

Jessie (whose full name is Jessica Cornish) explained that on Tuesday she learned “there was no longer a heartbeat.”

She added: “I’m still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok.

“I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don’t. It’s the loneliest feeling in the world.”

Despite the loss, Jessie insisted she will still do her sold-out acoustic show on Wednesday night at the The Hotel Café in Los Angeles.

“I want to sing tonight. Not because Im avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me,” she wrote.

“I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self love therapy, that hasn’t ever changed and I have to process this my way.

“I want to be honest and true and not hide what I’m feeling. I deserve that. I want to be as myself as I can be in this moment. Not just for the audience but for myself and my little baby that did it’s best.”

Jessie added: “I may crack less jokes but my heart will be in the room.” (Read her full post below.)

In October, the English singer told fans during a Q&A that she had split from boyfriend Max Pham after seven months together and the two “have been friends for a while now.”

In 2019, the singer told London Times about living with adenomyosis, a condition that causes tissue lining the uterus to grow into the uterine wall. “The pain I've been through with this disease is the hardest thing I've ever had to face,” she wrote on Instagram. “I get severe pain, which I have to manage.”

Then, last December, Jessie said she was treated for Ménière’s disease, an inner-ear condition that causes vertigo, hearing loss and nausea.