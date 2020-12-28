Jessie J Shares Ménière’s Disease Diagnosis

English pop star Jessie J was treated on Christmas Eve for Ménière’s disease, an inner-ear condition that causes vertigo, hearing loss and nausea.

“I woke up and felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, couldn’t walk in a straight line,” recalled the 32-year-old, who said she went to a "ear hospital" in Los Angeles.

“They worked out what it was real quick and I got put on the right medicine, so I feel a lot better today.”

Ménière’s disease can lead to permanent hearing loss if not treated.

Jessie J, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, described the pain in an Instagram post. “My ear sounds like someone crawled in and turned a hairdryer on,” she said.

Last year, the singer told London Times about living with adenomyosis, a condition that causes tissue lining the uterus to grow into the uterine wall. “The pain I've been through with this disease is the hardest thing I've ever had to face,” she said. “I get severe pain, which I have to manage.”