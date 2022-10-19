Jessie J Showcases Lingerie From Rihanna's Collection

English pop star Jessie J posed in lingerie from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty collection for a series of photos she shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

“The way these sets make my itty bitty titties feel pretty,” the 34-year-old singer captioned three sets of four pics.

Jessie donned a lime green set with matching gloves, a navy blue duo with subtle floral print and a black ensemble under mesh.

In April, the singer clapped back at people who troll others about their bodies.

“Stop commenting on people’s weight,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “Anyone. Just stop. Or telling someone they look pregnant for sure or ‘you look skinny.’ Just anything. Just stop.

“Just no. It’s a no. Not cool to just say or comment on anybody’s body.”

Last November, Jessie shared the heartbreaking news that she suffered a miscarriage. But this summer, she reportedly told an audience in London: “I have gained weight and I've not been to the gym in ages, but honestly, I feel great. I'm not 17 anymore and I want to make a baby and I am trying to do that and my body is changing shape.”

Savage X Fenty is a partnership between Rihanna and TechStyle Fashion Group.