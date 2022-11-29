Jessie James Decker Responds To Comments About Her Kids

Country singer Jessie James Decker has clapped back at strangers who weighed in on the bodies of her young children.

Last weekend, Decker shared a photo on Instagram of daughter Vivianne, 8, and sons Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4, flexing their toned tummies while on vacation in Mexico.

The pic sparked accusations of Photoshopping (“the middle part colour doesn’t match the rest of their bodies”) and negative comments about their level of fitness (Should kids look like that?”).

People described the children’s appearance as “terrifying,” “odd” and “strange.” One person wrote: “Let's hope children don't start feeling this is what they need to look like.”

In a follow-up post, Decker said the reactions are “bonkers.” She wrote: “Being accused of photoshopping abs on my kids (I can’t help but laugh) or … the polar opposite over ‘overtraining’ our kids makes me realize how bizarre our world has gotten regarding the body and what’s normal and what’s not.

“We preach about body positivity and acceptance but my kids having a mass amount of genetic and built muscle from athletics is ‘weird’?”

Decker, 34, said she and husband, former NFL player Eric Decker, want to raise their children to feel proud of their bodies. She said Vivianne is a competitive gymnast, Eric Jr. is athletic and Forrest “spends hours dancing his heart out.”

Decker added: “Let’s not pick and choose what we normalize regarding bodies and be accepting of all people and children. If we wanna do ‘better’ then do better.”

Of course, not everyone projected their insecurities on the children.

“Well done Decker family for prioritising a balanced diet and exercise,” read one comment on the original post. “These kids look so happy and fit! Inspiring!!!”

Another shared: “I guess a lot of parents aren’t used to seeing this while stuffing their kids faces with junk foods and tablets instead of actually eating well and participating in competitive sports.”

Country star Kane Brown commented “they’re ripped!!” and singer Kelly Rowland wrote: “These abs on these babies, tho!!! I gotta step my game up! Lol”