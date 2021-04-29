Jessie Reyez Video Among 2021 Prism Prize Top 20

Music videos for songs by Jessie Reyez, July Talk and Savannah Ré are among 20 nominated for the 2021 Prism Prize.

The Top 20 were chosen from more than 300 eligible Canadian music videos. A short list of 10 finalists will be announced on June 9 and the winning video – selected by a jury of more than 130 creative pros – will be announced in a virtual presentation on July 26.

The grand prize is $20,000.

“While 2020 was a tumultuous year, Canadian music video creators saw light in the darkness and produced some of the most poignant and introspective works in recent memory,” said Prism Prize founder Louis Calabro, in a release. “As music industry disruptions persist, we are proud to shine a spotlight on these important works.”

Fans can vote until June 23 for the Audience Award.

The Top 20 finalists are:

Andy Shauf - “Clove Cigarette” (Directors: Colin Medley & Jared Raab)

Aquakultre - “Pay It Forward” (Evan Elliot & Lance Sampson)

Braids - “Young Buck” (Kevin Calero)

Clairmont The Second - “DUN” (Clairmont The Second)

Daniela Andrade - “Tamale” (Justin Singer & Daniela Andrade)

Haviah Mighty - “Thirteen” (Theo Kapodistrias)

Jessie Reyez - “Love In The Dark” (Se Oh)

July Talk - “Governess Shadow” (Cosette Schulz)

Kandle - “Lock and Load” (Brandon William Fletcher)

Lido Pimienta - “Nada (ft. Li Saumet)” (Paz Ramirez)

Mustafa - “Air Forces” (Glenn Michael & Christo)

Mustafa - “Stay Alive” (King Bee Productions)

Rich Aucoin - “Walls” (Jason Levangie)

Savannah Ré - “Opia Experience” (Yasmin Evering-Kerr)

Savannah Ré - “Solid” (Alicia K. Harris)

Sean Leon - “90 BPM” (Sean Leon)

The Weather Station - “Robber” (Tamara Lindeman)

TOBi - “24 (Toronto Remix)” (Kit Weyman)

U.S. Girls - “4 American Dollars” (Emily Pelstring & Meg Remy)

Witch Prophet - “Tesfay” (Leah Vlemmiks)