Jewel Claims Mother Stole Over $100M

Jewel has admitted that finding out 14 years ago that her mother took millions from her been a “very difficult psychological thing to come to terms with.”

In a conversation on The Verywell Mind Podcast with Amy Morin, Jewel spoke again about her estranged mother Nedra.

“I didn’t really realize what my mom was until I was 30-something. I woke up and realized she embezzled all of my money, over $100 million,” the 48-year-old singer said. “Thirty-four years old, realize I’m $3 million in debt, realize my mom stole it, realize everything I thought my mom was, isn’t what she was.”

Jewel, who hasn’t spoken to her mother since 2003, opened up about their relationship in her 2016 memoir Never Broken.

“I found out that not only was all my money gone, but I was several million dollars in debt,” she wrote. “The same year I came to believe that my mom, who was also my manager, was not the person I thought she was.

“I can’t tell you the tears I’ve cried to see who my mom really is. I can’t tell you about the pain, and how my heart to this day screams to have a mom in my life. But I know that it is not safe with her. Every day I miss having a mom. But I don’t miss Nedra."