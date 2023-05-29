iHeartRadio

Jewel's Rendition of U.S. National Anthem Divides Indy Fans


IndyCar fans raced to social media on Sunday to share their thoughts on Jewel’s rendition of the U.S. national anthem at the Indianapolis 500.

The 49-year-old singer delivered a one-of-a-kind version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the big race that was described as both the “worst anthem rendition to date” and “the best rendition of our national anthem I have ever heard.”

On Twitter, one person opined that the singer “butchered” it. “People were trying to sing along but couldn't because of the way she sang it,” they wrote. “What a shame.”

Someone else fumed: “This is the perfect example of how not to do the national anthem. It was to the point of being disrespectful.”

Other comments on social media included “That was an awful, absolutely awful National Anthem,” “the worst thing I have ever heard in my life” and “That was just godawful!”

One viewer asked: “Why oh why must people who perform the national anthem think they have to put their own spin on it.”

Of course, not everyone hated Jewel’s performance.

“It was beautiful,” one fan tweeted. Other comments included “I for one, liked Jewell’s (sic) rendition” and “I thought it was actually quite good and found nothing wrong with it.”

Someone shared: “I’m a traditionalist who believes that our National Anthem should always be sung in it’s (sic) original form. However, the rendition that [Jewel] delivered was unique and sounded nice. It was just out of place.”

One person simply didn't understand the fuss. "I couldn't find anything wrong with this," they wrote. "Is everyone these days looking for monsters under the bed or what?"

Check out a sampling of reactions:

