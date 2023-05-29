Jewel's Rendition of U.S. National Anthem Divides Indy Fans
IndyCar fans raced to social media on Sunday to share their thoughts on Jewel’s rendition of the U.S. national anthem at the Indianapolis 500.
The 49-year-old singer delivered a one-of-a-kind version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the big race that was described as both the “worst anthem rendition to date” and “the best rendition of our national anthem I have ever heard.”
On Twitter, one person opined that the singer “butchered” it. “People were trying to sing along but couldn't because of the way she sang it,” they wrote. “What a shame.”
Someone else fumed: “This is the perfect example of how not to do the national anthem. It was to the point of being disrespectful.”
Other comments on social media included “That was an awful, absolutely awful National Anthem,” “the worst thing I have ever heard in my life” and “That was just godawful!”
One viewer asked: “Why oh why must people who perform the national anthem think they have to put their own spin on it.”
Of course, not everyone hated Jewel’s performance.
“It was beautiful,” one fan tweeted. Other comments included “I for one, liked Jewell’s (sic) rendition” and “I thought it was actually quite good and found nothing wrong with it.”
Someone shared: “I’m a traditionalist who believes that our National Anthem should always be sung in it’s (sic) original form. However, the rendition that [Jewel] delivered was unique and sounded nice. It was just out of place.”
One person simply didn't understand the fuss. "I couldn't find anything wrong with this," they wrote. "Is everyone these days looking for monsters under the bed or what?"
Check out a sampling of reactions:
Jewel's rendition of the National Anthem at the indy car race was beautifully done. I can't imagine why people are freaking out over it.— Eleven (@bottlerocket22) May 29, 2023
That sucked! It should have been played in its real format. Shame on you Indy! You don’t honor our fallen hero’s by butchering the National Anthem!— SueBme (@SueB4610) May 28, 2023
Jewel's Indy 500 National Anthem.— Kyle Whisner (@KyleWhisner) May 28, 2023
Beautiful, harrowing, powerful,
and the best I've ever experienced. 🏁
I can’t believe people hated the National Anthem performance at the Indy 500 - Jewel’s performance was absolutely moving and full of passion - one of the all time best performance. Wow.— Michael Tartaglia (@mjtags11) May 28, 2023
#Jewel singing the US National Anthem #Indy made up her own tune !! #NoThankYou— Tricia Insley (@Patricia031964) May 28, 2023
Did Not enjoy
The opening ceremony for indy 500. Jewel sang the best rendition of our national anthem i have ever heard. Awesome— Gardner Raffa (@gmaint1) May 28, 2023
That was just godawful! Here's a thought, Indy 500, pick someone that will sing the national anthem the way it is intended to be sung. Next time, choose people like that to sing at the State Fair; not at the greatest race event ever.— IndyLisa (@IndyLisa09) May 28, 2023
Jewel singing the national anthem at the Indy 500 is a thing I didn't even know I needed.— Matt Janik (@MattJanik) May 28, 2023
Wow! Just a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem. But then again, is Jewel singing. Goosebumps #Indy500— Jerry Cruz 🇵🇷 (@IndyCar_Raider) May 28, 2023
Absolutely horrible! Never should our National Anthem be sung as a ballad! She made it sound like a sad, pitiful song. Shame on you @jewel for thinking it was okay to change the National Anthem.— IndyCarCindy (@IndyCarCindy11) May 28, 2023
Ok there's not going to be a National Anthem that is going to top that one. That was awesome.#Indy— Broken Sandman Jr. (@OOC_Rebel) May 28, 2023
jewel’s national anthem for indy 500 might be the worst anthem rendition to date— boone (@im_boone) May 28, 2023
Someone call the police! They just murdered the National Anthem at Indy!— Bo Walk (@bo_bdfw) May 28, 2023
#Indy 500 national anthem was sung by #Jewel for what country?— CDM livin the low life pronouns WAIT/WUT? (@CDMIII2) May 28, 2023
Never heard that one before.
Goosebumps during that national anthem for the Indy 500. There is no better feeling #Indy500— Corey Parks (@RCparks12) May 28, 2023
