Jim Vallance, Bryan Adams Heading To Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Canadian rocker Bryan Adams and his longtime collaborator Jim Vallance will be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame (CSHF), it was announced Wednesday.

“The collaboration between Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance is one of the most prolific music partnerships in Canadian rock history, and we’re so pleased to honour them distinctively for their incredible talent and craft as songwriters,” said CSHF board chair Stan Meissner, in a release.

Adams and Vallance began their musical partnership after meeting in a Vancouver music store.

“It was an incredible ascension from having to borrow bus fare, to having hit records,” Adams recalled, in a release. Vallance added: “Right from the first day I was impressed with Bryan. It was obvious he had enormous talent coupled with extraordinary drive.”

The pair co-wrote a long list of Adams’ hits, including “Run to You,” “Cuts Like a Knife,” “Heaven,” “Summer of ’69” and “Diana.” In 2018, they teamed up to write songs for Pretty Woman - The Musical.

Vallance, 69, has also penned tracks for acts like Heart, Rod Stewart, Aerosmith, Alice Cooper and Ozzy Osbourne. His son Jimmy is one-half of Canadian electronic music duo Bob Moses.

Adams, 62, and Vallance will be honoured by the CSHF on Sept. 24 at Toronto’s Massey Hall.

Previous CSHF inductees include Paul Anka, Leonard Cohen, Burton Cummings, Dan Hill, Joni Mitchell, Gordon Lightfoot, Robbie Robertson and Neil Young.