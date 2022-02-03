Jimin Of BTS Gives Fans Update On His Recovery
Jimin of BTS assured fans on Wednesday that he is doing well after undergoing an emergency appendectomy.
“I’m sorry for making you worry,” he wrote on the Weverse app. “However, I think I will be able to get discharged soon!
“I’m recovering well, and making sure to eat all three meals. Please wait for a little while longer, I will recover quickly and go!”
On Monday, Big Hit Music announced that Jimin was taken to hospital while experiencing sudden abdominal pain. The 26-year-old, who is vaccinated, also had mild COVID-19 symptoms.
Jimin is the fourth member of BTS – after Suga, Jin and RM – to test positive for COVID-19.
The K-pop group is currently on an "extended period of rest."
Artist Radio
Listen to music from BTS