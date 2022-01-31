Jimin Of BTS Undergoes Emergency Surgery, Tests Positive For COVID-19

BTS member Jimin underwent emergency surgery for acute appendicitis on Sunday – and tested positive for COVID-19 while in hospital.

Big Hit Music said in a statement Monday that the 26-year-old singer was rushed to hospital while experiencing sudden abdominal pain.

“The surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating,” read the statement. His COVID-19 symptoms are mild and he is expected to make a “speedy recovery.”

Jimin, whose real name is Park Ji-min, is fully vaccinated. Big Hit said he had "no contact with the other members during the infectious stage."

In December, Suga, Jin and RM tested positive for COVID-19.

The pop group is currently on an "extended period of rest."