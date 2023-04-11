Jimin Stars In Tiffany & Co. Campaign

Jimin of BTS has made his Tiffany & Co. debut.

The 27-year-old, who was named an ambassador for the luxury brand last month, appears in a campaign that launched Monday.

Jimin, photographed in South Korea by Hyeawon Kang, showcases Tiffany T rose gold rings and a bracelet. In a promotional video, he wears a a pavé diamond-encrusted link necklace and matching bracelet from the Tiffany HardWear collection.

Also featured in the campaign are actors Zöe Kravitz and Gal Gadot.

Jimin recently helped BTS join an exclusive club when his solo single “Like Crazy” topped the U.S. chart. The track is off his debut studio album FACE.

Last month, Jimin’s BTS mate Jungkook was unveiled as one of the new faces of Calvin Klein.