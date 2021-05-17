Jimin Talks About Clashes Within BTS

Jimin of BTS says there have been “so many” clashes between members of the group that he “couldn’t possibly list” them.

“We all had different personalities, personalities that clash,” the 25-year-old told Rolling Stone. “I, for example, may consider myself to be a little bit slower, more contemplative or more introverted. And then there are other members who want do things much faster. They’re much more active and outgoing.

“And then there are other guys who are even more introverted and even slower than I am. So, of course, these personalities continued to clash.”

Jimin said he and Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, V and Jungkook have learned to live with their differences.

“We’ve all come to develop an understanding that it is OK to have these differences, that some people are going to be slow, and some people are going to be fast,” he explained.

“Sometimes we have to wait. Sometimes we have to ask more questions. All of us sort of developed an understanding of each other.”

In a separate interview, Jimin’s group mate Jin told Rolling Stone the lockdown has given him a chance to reflect on who he is and what he wants – “and sort of learn to love myself.”