Jimmie Allen Accused Of Sexual Assault, Harassment

Country star Jimmie Allen has been accused of sexually assaulting and harassing a woman on his management team over a period of 18 months beginning in 2020.

According to a lawsuit filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court of Tennessee, the woman identified as “Jane Doe” alleged Allen took her virginity in March 2021 without her consent.

“She lost consciousness and awoke naked in her hotel room several hours later,” the complaint reads, "with Jimmie Allen insisting she take Plan B as soon as possible.”

Jane Doe is suing the singer for sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, sex trafficking and emotional distress and her former employer Wide Open Music and its founder Ash Bowers for gross negligence and participating in a venture engaged in sex trafficking.

Jane Doe alleged that during her hiring process, Bowers cautioned her that Allen was “known to push inappropriate sexual boundaries” and was “promiscuous but harmless.”

Jane Doe claimed when she reported the alleged sexual abuse to Bowers, he dropped Allen as a client but also terminated her. (Bowers told Variety, which was first to report on the lawsuit, that he was not made aware of the allegations until Oct. 4, 2022 and said Jane Doe’s job – managing Allen – was eliminated once the company dropped the singer.)

Jane Doe alleged in her lawsuit that Allen “made clear her job was dependent on her staying silent about his conduct” and recorded some of their sexual encounters “to blackmail her to stay silent.” She claimed Allen made her hand over her phone and other electronics when they were together.

The woman claimed he choked her while raping her, sexually assaulted her when she drove him to events and watched porn on her computer. According to the lawsuit, Jane Doe was rushed to hospital after Allen allegedly raped her while he was in Hawaii taping a guest spot on American Idol.

Jane Doe explained she feared for her future in the music industry if she went public with her sexual assault allegations.

Allen allegedly bombarded Jane Doe with calls and text messages while on his honeymoon in the Maldives and once allegedly forced her to have sex at his home while his infant daughter was in another room.

Last month, Allen announced that he and his wife Alexis, who is expecting their second child, have split. “After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have the decision to separate,” he shared on Instagram. “As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year. Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another.”

In a statement, Allen claimed he had a consensual sexual relationship with his accuser.

“It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever,” he said. “I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time, she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely.

“Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defence to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation.”

(A lawyer representing Jane Doe told Variety countered: “At no time did our client make a monetary demand.”)

None of the allegations have been tested in a court.