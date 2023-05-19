Jimmie Allen Apologizes For 'Humiliating' Estranged Wife

Country star Jimmie Allen has publicly apologized to his estranged wife for “humiliating her with my affair.”

In a message he shared on Instagram, the singer said he is “embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That’s something that she did not deserve at all.”

Last month, Allen announced that he and his wife Alexis, who is expecting their second child, have split. “After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have the decision to separate,” he shared on Instagram at the time. “As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year. Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another.”

Last week, a woman who worked for Allen filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting and harassing her over a period of 18 months beginning in 2020. Identified only as “Jane Doe,” she is suing the singer for sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, sex trafficking and emotional distress.

Allen claimed, in a statement, that he had a consensual relationship with his accuser.

In his latest Instagram post, Allen said the music business is “full of temptations that can cripple you and ruin everything you’ve built. I’m ashamed that I wasn’t strong enough to withstand them. I will no longer be a victim of my weaknesses.”