Jimmie Allen Countersues Women Accusing Him Of Sexual Assault

Country singer Jimmie Allen has filed lawsuits against two women who have accused him of sexual assault.

As reported in May, Allen was accused of sexually assaulting and harassing a woman who worked for him over a period of 18 months beginning in 2020. Under the name Jane Doe, the plaintiff is suing the singer for sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, sex trafficking and emotional distress.

Another woman, Jane Doe 2, has also accused Allen of sexually assaulting her and filming the sexual encounter. She is suing him for battery, assault and invasion of privacy, claiming the alleged incident caused her to suffer “extreme emotional distress, including anxiety and depression.”

According to Billboard, Allen is now denying all the allegations against him and countersuing both women. In addition he is claiming that Jane Doe has defamed him and that Jane Doe 2 illegally obtained his cellphone.

Lead attorney for the accusers Elizabeth Fegan tells Billboard that said that she is “eager to show the court abundant evidence” proving “that Jimmie Allen is a serial abuser and should be held accountable for his actions.” Adding that perpetrators countersuing their victims has become "a concerning trend, one designed to convince victims that if they speak out, they will be the target of spurious litigation.”

Allen also tells Billboard that he has taken action to “protect my reputation and refute these claims that have caused severe damage to my family, mental health, and business.”

“As the son and brother of rape victims, and the father of daughters, these false claims are extremely hurtful to me and everyone around me,” he added. “These false allegations have caused me to lose a vast number of business and endorsement opportunities that I worked extremely hard for. These false allegations have also not only harmed me, but have caused severe financial damage to my band, my team, and their families.”