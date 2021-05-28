Jimmie Allen Marries Alexis Gale

Jimmie Allen married his fiancée Alexis Gale on Thursday.

The 34-year-old country singer tied the knot in front of family members and friends – including Darius Rucker and Tyler Rich – at the Lake House Inn in Perkasie, about 56 km north of Philadelphia.

Chuck Wicks posted a photo on Instagram showing he, Rucker and Rich looking dapper at the outdoor ceremony. “Just a few guys watching @jimmieallen get married... let’s GO!!!,” he wrote. “We were a little disappointed we didn’t make the best man list.”

Allen and Gale, a 25-year-old nurse, started dating in early 2019 and were engaged in July of that year in front of Cinderella’s castle at Disney World.

The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Noami Bettie Allen, in March 2020. (Allen has a seven-year-old son from a previous relationship.)

Instagram / k_harmon2