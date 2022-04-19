Jimmie Allen Reposts Song He Wrote About Mental Health

Jimmie Allen is once again shining a spotlight on mental health.

On Monday, the 36-year-old country star reposted his acoustic performance of “Untitled Song” on Instagram. Allen said he wrote it “about how I feel a lot of the time.”

The singer captioned the video: “Mental illness is something i have struggled with my entire life. Everyday is a constant battle with myself. To everyone struggling remember you’re not alone and it’s ok to say you’re not ok.”

Allen posted the same clip on Instagram exactly two years ago. At that time, he shared: “Mental illness is something I struggle with and so many others. I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at the age of 13. This is the first time I’ve ever put those feelings into words. To everyone struggling daily fighting internal battles, Remember you’re not alone. Seek help. People are there for you.”

It’s not clear why Allen has twice chosen April 18 to share the song on social media.

Last month, he tweeted support for others struggling with their mental health.

“I know it feels like you’re alone and people sometimes call you crazy or think you’re crazy because they don’t understand you,” he wrote. “Everyday it’s a struggle but we must continue to fight and survive.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, click here to talk to someone who can help.