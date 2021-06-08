Jimmie Allen, Wife Alexis Expecting Baby No. 2

Jimmie Allen shared the news Tuesday that he and wife Alexis are expecting their second child together.

The country singer posted a video montage on Instagram that ends with “Coming Soon” and a photo of Alexis with the words “Baby Allen” as The Supremes’ classic “Baby Love” plays. It’s captioned: “Well……” with a smiling face and shrugging emojis.

On her Instagram, Alexis shared a set of photos that show off her baby bump, including pics of the couple’s one-year-old daughter Noami and her stepson Aadyn, 7.

Jimmie and Alexis were married May 27 at the Lake House Inn in Perkasie, about 56 km north of Philadelphia, after a 22-month engagement.