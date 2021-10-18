Jimmie Allen, Wife Alexis Welcome Baby Girl

Jimmie Allen and his wife Alexis Gale have welcomed their second child together – a baby girl they named Zara James.

“The new addition to our family is here and we couldn’t be happier to finally meet her,” the country star captioned a pic on Instagram. “Alexis you’re a champion, I love you and so thankful for you.”

Allen, 36, and Gale, a 25-year-old nurse, had daughter Naomi Bettie in March 2020. The couple started dating in early 2019 and were engaged in July of that year in front of Cinderella’s castle at Disney World. They married this past May.

Allen also has 7-year-old son Aadyn from a previous relationship.

Allen, who is competing on this season of Dancing with the Stars, cancelled a concert on Saturday night due to the birth.