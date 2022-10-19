Jin Of BTS Teases Solo Debut With Logo Reveal

Jin of BTS has premiered a teaser for his forthcoming debut solo single, “The Astronaut.”

The video, which runs more than two-and-a-half minutes, unveils a logo but does not offer a preview of the song itself. “The Astronaut” is set for release on Oct. 28.

Big Hit Music said an official poster for the single will be unveiled Oct. 19 and concept photos will be shared daily between Oct. 23 and 25 ahead of the premiere of the official music video teaser on Oct. 26.

According to an unconfirmed report, the song is a collaboration with Coldplay, which previously teamed up with BTS on 2021’s “My Universe.”

Jin, who turns 30 in December, will be the first member of BTS to enlist for mandatory military service.

“Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October,” Big Hit Music said in a statement earlier this week. “He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans.

“Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment.”

The remaining members of BTS, who currently range in age from 25 to 29, announced in June that they are taking a break.

South Korea’s conscription law requires most males to register to start 18 months of military service by the time they are 28. A 2021 amendment allowed pop stars who have received government medals to apply for deferment of their military service until they are 30.

A rep for the ministry of defence said at a press briefing that, like other enlisted soldiers, the members of BTS will be allowed to participate “in performances and activities” that are “for public service to the nation.”

In March, Jin was hospitalized after injuring his left index finger and underwent surgery to repair a tendon.