Jin Of BTS Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Another member of BTS has undergone surgery.

Jin was taken to hospital on Friday after injuring his left index finger, according to the group’s management company Big Hit Music.

Doctors told the 29-year-old pop star “he required surgery as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged.”

Big Hit said surgery to repair a damaged tendon on Jin’s hand was a success and he was discharged from hospital on Saturday.

“He will wear a cast for the time being for stabilization and a speedy recovery,” read the statement, which added Jin will “focus on rest and treatment to fully recover from the injury and to resume his activities in good health.”

BTS is scheduled to perform on the Grammy Awards on April 3 and has four stadium concerts in Las Vegas between April 8 and 16.

In January, Jin’s group mate Jimin underwent emergency surgery for acute appendicitis. Since the end of last year, five of the seven members of BTS – including Jin – have tested positive for COVID-19.