Jin To 'Minimize' Movement At BTS Concerts In Las Vegas

There will be a little less Jin at the BTS concerts coming up in Las Vegas.

Big Hit Music said in a statement Friday that he will limit his participation in the four shows set for this weekend and next at Allegiant Stadium as he recovers from an injury to his hand last month.

“While the artist himself strongly wished to participate in the performance in full, our company has decided to follow physician advice and minimize Jin’s movements during the BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – Las Vegas concerts,” it explained.

Jin was taken to hospital on March 18 after injuring his left index finger and underwent surgery to repair damaged tendons.

At the Grammys last weekend, Jin sat out all but the last few seconds of BTS’s performance of “Butter.”

Doctors are worried Jin could suffer a more serious injury if he hurt his finger while it’s healing.

“As a result, Jin’s choreography and stage performance will be limited to a certain extent,” said Big Hit. “We ask for your understanding and support from all our fans.”

BTS performs in Las Vegas on April 8, 9, 15 and 16. The final show will be livestreamed.