JLo Clears Up Rumour About Madonna's 2003 VMAs Performance

Jennifer Lopez has addressed the rumour that it was she, not Christina Aguilera, who was supposed to join Britney Spears in paying tribute to Madonna at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

“Yes, that was actually true,” Lopez told E! News.

“I was filming a movie in Canada and we had met – me, her and Britney – to do it, at her home. And then I just couldn’t get off the film and so we couldn’t do it and so … they got Christina Aguliera … to do it and I didn’t wind up doing it. But yeah, we had talked about it.”

Lopez was in Winnipeg in the summer of 2003 filming Shall We Dance with Richard Gere.

The 2003 MTV VMAs at Radio City Music Hall in New York City opened with Spears and Aguilera performing Madonna’s hit “Like a Virgin” before Madonna emerged singing her then-new single “Hollywood.”

As Spears and Aguilera danced on either side of her, Madonna pulled a garter off Aguilera’s leg and then shared open-mouth kisses with both pop stars. (Viewers barely saw the Aguilera kiss because the director cut to a shot of Spears’ then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake in the audience.)