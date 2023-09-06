Joe Jonas Files For Divorce From Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from wife Sophie Turner after four years of marriage.

Jonas filed a petition for dissolution of marriage yesterday (September 5) stating “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.”

Turner issued a statement on Instagram this morning (September 6), saying, “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Rumours had been circulating that the couple's romance was on the rocks due to Turner's "alleged affinity for the nightlife." Additionally, Jonas has recently been spotted in public without his wedding band, though just yesterday he posted a captionless image of himself on Instagram flashing his ring.

The documents filed in Miami-Dade County, Florida state that the couple's two children have been living with Jonas, primarily in Miami, however, insist that “it is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility.” (Jonas and Turner recently sold their massive Miami mansion earlier last month.) The petition also addresses a prenup agreement by Jonas and Turner.

Jonas and Turner first met through mutual friends in 2016. A year later they announced their engagement on Instagram, and were married in Las Vegas in May 2019, which was followed by a ceremony in the south of France with family and friends a month later. The couple have two daughters, born in 2020 and 2022.

Jonas Brothers are currently on tour in the U.S. They return to Canada later in the fall for shows at Vancouver's Rogers Arena (November 11), Edmonton's Rogers Place (November 14), Winnipeg's Canada Life Centre (November 16), Ottawa's Canadian TIre Centre (November 29), and finally, Montreal's Bell Centre (December 1).