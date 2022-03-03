Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Expecting Baby No. 2: Reports

Joe Jonas of Jonas Brothers and DNCE and his wife, actress Sophie Turner, are reportedly expecting baby No. 2.

Last week, Daily Mail published photos of Turner in Miami Beach showing off what appeared to be a baby bump.

On Tuesday, In Touch reported that the couple is expecting a sibling for their 19-month-old daughter Willa. The following day, US Weekly cited its sources as confirming that Turner is pregnant.

There has been no announcement from the couple, who never publicly addressed their first pregnancy and have mostly kept Willa out of the spotlight.

Jonas, 32, and Turner, 25, were married in Las Vegas in May 2019 and at a lavish ceremony in France a month later.

Joe's brother Kevin Jonas has daughters Alena and Valentina with his wife Danielle. Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra announced in January that they welcomed their first baby via surrogate.