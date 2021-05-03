Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Share Fun Pics On 2nd Anniversary

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner celebrated their second anniversary on Saturday by sharing fun photos – including some from their surprise Las Vegas wedding.

“Married as F@$K for 2 years! Love you bub,” Jonas captioned pics of the couple, fully-dressed, in a swimming pool.

Turner’s Instagram post featured several snaps from the night of their wedding at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Vegas. One pic shows a shirtless Diplo and a smiling Priyanka Chopra, wife of Nick Jonas.

“Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat,” Turner captioned the set.

Jonas and Turner tied the knot in Vegas after attending the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Country duo Dan + Shay performed an acoustic version of “Speechless” while Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas stood as groomsmen and an Elvis Presley impersonator officiated.

The couple exchanged vows again at a more traditional wedding in the south of France in June 2019. Turner and Jonas welcomed daughter Willa in July 2020.