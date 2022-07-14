Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Welcome Baby No. 2

Joe Jonas and his wife, actress Sophie Turner, welcomed baby No. 2 on Thursday.

“Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl,” a rep for the couple told People.

The new arrival shares a birth month with sister Willa, who was born in 2020.

It is the fifth baby born to one of the Jonas Brothers. Kevin has daughters Alena and Valentina with wife Danielle and Nick has daughter Malti with wife Priyanka Chopra.

Joe, who is also frontman for pop band DNCE, started dating Turner in 2016 and they were married in Las Vegas in May 2019 and in France the following month.