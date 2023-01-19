Joe Trohman Steps Away From Fall Out Boy To Work On Mental Health

Joe Trohman, founding guitarist in Fall Out Boy, told fans on Wednesday he is stepping away from the band to focus on his mental health.

“Neil Young once howled that it's better to burn out than to fade away. But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful,” he wrote in a message shared on social media. “Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years. So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell.”

The 38-year-old husband and father of two said it was a difficult decision to make, especially since Fall Out Boy just announced its eighth studio album So Much (For) Stardust will be released on March 24.

“So, the question remains: Will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one-hundred percent. In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first,” wrote Trohman.

“Thank you to everyone, including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision.”

He signed off: Smell you sooner than later.”

Trohman, who formed Fall Out Boy with his childhood pal Pete Wentz in 2001, has previously been open about his mental health struggles – including via a podcast, I Hate Myself. His 2022 memoir None of This Rocks mentioned his struggles with depression and substance abuse.